Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to treat fans with special appearance together

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to make special appearance at the 'Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will treat their fans with a special appearance at the 'Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020.'



The awards ceremony will be organised to recognise the untiring efforts of the people working to end global poverty.

At the mega-event, Priyanka and Nick will be making a special appearance, along with an impressive line-up of performers.

These include Allesia Cara, Gwen Stefani, Tori Kelly, JoJo, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carrie Underwood, and many others.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by famous singer John Legend on December 19 and will be available for live stream across the world.