Remembering John Lennon: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono pay tribute

Forty years after the tragic death of music legend John Lennon, his family and friends are paying tribute.



Marking four decades to the tragic day on which the legendary musician was assassinated, Paul McCartney turned to his social media and remembered his dear friend and the ‘great joy’ he brought to the world.

“A sad, sad day but remembering my friend John [Lennon] with the great joy, he brought to the world,” said McCartney.

“I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul,” he added.

Ringo Starr—who was the drummer of The Beatles—also paid homage to the band’s front man as he wrote: “Tuesday, 8 December 1980, we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John.”

“I’m asking every music radio station in the world sometime today play ‘Strawberry Fields’ Forever. Peace and love,” he added.

Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono also tweeted on the death anniversary of her husband. “The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience.”

“After 40 years, [John’s sons Sean Lennon and Julian Lennon] and I still miss him,” she added.

Before ending her tweet, Ono quoted one of Lennon’s most iconic song, Imagine: “’Imagine all the people living life in peace.’”

Lennon, 40, was shot four times by a man named Mark Chapman outside his Dakota apartment building in the Upper West Side in New York City on December 8, 1980. The singer was accompanied by his wife Yoko Ono when the incident occurred.

Chapman after shooting Lennon had stayed at the scene reading a copy of The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger, until he was arrested upon the police’s arrival.

His killer, driven by the longing for notoriety, had initially been eligible for parole in 2000. He had disclosed in previous hearings how he still receives letters filled with grief he caused by taking the life of a beloved musician.