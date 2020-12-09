Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab govt imposes smart lockdowns in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur

A man sells masks on the side of a road in Lahore, Punjab. Photo: Reuters

In a bid to contain the rising spread of the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government has imposed smart lockdowns across Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur till December 21.

According to the notification issued by the provincial primary and secondary healthcare department, entry and exit will be controlled in at least 16 areas in Rawalpindi, three in Bahawalpur, and one each in Taxila, Kahuta, and Gujar Khan.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 9

The notification said all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, and offices (public and private) will remain closed. The government has also banned gatherings - social and religious.

"There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by the public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities," added the notification.

The exempted facilities include grocery and medical stores, pharmacies, vegetable, milk, and meat shops, tandoors, and petrol pumps.