Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab govt imposes smart lockdowns in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

A man sells masks on the side of a road in Lahore, Punjab. Photo: Reuters

 In a bid to contain the rising spread of the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government has imposed smart lockdowns across Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur till December 21.

According to the notification issued by the provincial primary and secondary healthcare department, entry and exit will be controlled in at least 16 areas in Rawalpindi, three in Bahawalpur, and one each in Taxila, Kahuta, and Gujar Khan.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 9

The notification said all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, and offices (public and private) will remain closed. The government has also banned gatherings - social and religious.

"There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by the public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities," added the notification.

The exempted facilities include grocery and medical stores, pharmacies, vegetable, milk, and meat shops, tandoors, and petrol pumps. 

More From Pakistan:

Why did PM Imran Khan unfollow everyone on Twitter?

Why did PM Imran Khan unfollow everyone on Twitter?
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Air Sial in Sialkot

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Air Sial in Sialkot

PM Imran Khan tweets Gilgit Baltistan photos - this time the photographer gets credits

PM Imran Khan tweets Gilgit Baltistan photos - this time the photographer gets credits
PM Imran Khan welcomes Joe Biden's intent to go after dirty money

PM Imran Khan welcomes Joe Biden's intent to go after dirty money
Pakistan’s QAU is Asia’s 67th best university: global ranking list

Pakistan’s QAU is Asia’s 67th best university: global ranking list
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 9

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 9
Alarming situation in Karachi as coronavirus positivity rate crosses 21% for second day in a row

Alarming situation in Karachi as coronavirus positivity rate crosses 21% for second day in a row
Coronavirus updates, December 9: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 9: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistan, UAE settled visa issue: Tahir Ashraf

Pakistan, UAE settled visa issue: Tahir Ashraf
Use Pakistan’s potential as melting pot for positive economic interest, Imran Khan tells SAARC states

Use Pakistan’s potential as melting pot for positive economic interest, Imran Khan tells SAARC states
Ofcom gives verdict in Geo's favour in Ishaq Dar's complaint

Ofcom gives verdict in Geo's favour in Ishaq Dar's complaint
Karachi: Terrorists involved in sectarian killings arrested, says CTD

Karachi: Terrorists involved in sectarian killings arrested, says CTD

Latest

view all