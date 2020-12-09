Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Vanessa Hudgens channels inner Posh Spice in MTV GOAT Awards

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has always put her best foot forward when it comes to making red carpet appearances.

It was no different during the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time, as she was seen channeling former singer Victoria Beckham's Spice Girl alias Posh Spice.

Decked out in black, Vanessa could be seen rocking a little black dress paired with heels of the same colour.

She added a touch of glitz with a Versace statement necklace along with some glittery arm candy.

But what was the piece de resistance was her sporting Victoria's signature bob cut, pulling the look together.

"Posh spice coming in HOT," the caption read. 

Take a look:



