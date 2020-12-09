Shawn Mendes shares texts exchanged with beau Camila Cabello

Singer Shawn Mendes’ latest interview dared him to do some pretty wild things.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with host James Corden, he took part of the show’s widely popular segment Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

Commenting on the craziness of the segment, which took taken place via video conference, the Wonder hit maker said that the show was absolutely "sick".

"You know how sick you guys at the ‘Late Show’ are? You shipped this to me. You refrigerated it and shipped it to me across America," Shawn said as the show sent him gross food to eat.

"That’s how sick you guys are."

The singer was asked some pressing questions like ranking his collaborations with Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and girlfriend Camila Cabello who was his first choice.

He however, resorted to eating blood and pork jelly.

He even ate a scorpion dusted plantain when asked about his most lucrative endorsement deal.

"I’m pretty sure Armani, so there we go," he said confidently.

"Well, it’s not there we go because you’re missing quite a vital part of the question which is, ‘What is the most amount of money you’ve been offered for an endorsement,'" Corden said.

One question that Shawn did answer was about reading the last five text messages he sent his beau.

"This is not bad at all," Shawn responded before reading the texts.

"Is it disgusting? How is it going? Ew lol," Camila texted to Shawn.

"Lol. the interview was awesome but now I’m about to eat some gross stuff," Shawn responded.

"That’s amazing. Are you gonna do spill your guts with Matthew [McConaughey]?"

"Nope just me. I’m really grossed out." Camila responded.

After revealing the messages, James said, "that’s really disappointing," clearly hoping to be treated to a more juicier conversation.