Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS open up about their New Year’s resolutions for 2021

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

BTS open up about their New Year’s resolutions for 2021

BTS left ARMYs in awe after unveiling their most wholesome hopes and dreams for the upcoming year.

The boys opened up about it all with SiriusXM, shortly after a fan enquired about the boy’s 2021 New Year’s resolutions.

Jungkook was the first to chime in and admit that his only wish is “To be healthy, happy." Whereas Jin wants “To be able to tour" again.

RM on the other hand had more cohesive thoughts on the matter. He explained his 2021 resolutions with a three pointer list that included, “first one health, second one go on tour again, meet our fans in person and third one Grammy win” and that’s it.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's latest move will repair his reputation?

Johnny Depp's latest move will repair his reputation?

Prince William 'contained anger' at royal event after Megxit announcement

Prince William 'contained anger' at royal event after Megxit announcement
Ertugrul tops Pakistan's movie/TV searches of 2020

Ertugrul tops Pakistan's movie/TV searches of 2020
Shawn Mendes shares texts exchanged with beau Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes shares texts exchanged with beau Camila Cabello

BTS open up about their Hollywood debut dreams

BTS open up about their Hollywood debut dreams
Prince Philip’s absence at the recent royal reunion sparks concern

Prince Philip’s absence at the recent royal reunion sparks concern
Vanessa Hudgens channels inner Posh Spice in MTV GOAT Awards

Vanessa Hudgens channels inner Posh Spice in MTV GOAT Awards
Prince William, Kate Middleton found a new couple to complete the ‘Fab Four’

Prince William, Kate Middleton found a new couple to complete the ‘Fab Four’
Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood squash separation rumors in style

Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood squash separation rumors in style
Dua Lipa outlines her Holiday plans: ‘I'm really looking forward to it’

Dua Lipa outlines her Holiday plans: ‘I'm really looking forward to it’
‘Gilmore Girls’ reimagined by writer Mike DiCenzo in times of COVID-19

‘Gilmore Girls’ reimagined by writer Mike DiCenzo in times of COVID-19

'Coronavirus is for real': Neelam Munir requests fans for prayers after testing COVID-19 positive

'Coronavirus is for real': Neelam Munir requests fans for prayers after testing COVID-19 positive

Latest

view all