Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul tops Pakistan's movie/TV searches of 2020

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

It comes to no surprise that historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul topped Pakistan's movie and TV searches of 2020.

According to Google, the Turkish drama caught viewers' attention more than second-ranked Pakistani drama Meray Paas Tum Ho. 

The success of the series was so widespread that it was shown on state-run television, PTV, with Urdu dubbing. 

In March, with the Covid-19 pandemic stifling television studios, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special instructions to PTV to air the series in an attempt to boost Islamic culture and values among young people.

 "I warned against copying the west and Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity," Khan said earlier in October. 

Following the success of the series, news broke that Turkey and Pakistan will be collaborating on an exciting venture in a bid to promote the country's entertainment industry.

While the details of the project have yet to be revealed, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said that Tekdin Films, which is the name behind the hit series, will be working with Pakistan's TRT Films.

More From Entertainment:

Esra Biglic aka Halime Hatun is the 9th most searched person in Pakistan

Esra Biglic aka Halime Hatun is the 9th most searched person in Pakistan

Queen 'delighted' over news of Zara, Mike Tindall expecting third child

Queen 'delighted' over news of Zara, Mike Tindall expecting third child
'Ertugrul' sequel 'Kurulus Osman' remains one of the most googled TV shows in Pakistan

'Ertugrul' sequel 'Kurulus Osman' remains one of the most googled TV shows in Pakistan
Johnny Depp's latest move will repair his reputation?

Johnny Depp's latest move will repair his reputation?

Prince William 'contained anger' at royal event after Megxit announcement

Prince William 'contained anger' at royal event after Megxit announcement
BTS open up about their New Year’s resolutions for 2021

BTS open up about their New Year’s resolutions for 2021
Shawn Mendes shares texts exchanged with beau Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes shares texts exchanged with beau Camila Cabello

BTS open up about their Hollywood debut dreams

BTS open up about their Hollywood debut dreams
Prince Philip’s absence at the recent royal reunion sparks concern

Prince Philip’s absence at the recent royal reunion sparks concern
Vanessa Hudgens channels inner Posh Spice in MTV GOAT Awards

Vanessa Hudgens channels inner Posh Spice in MTV GOAT Awards
Prince William, Kate Middleton found a new couple to complete the ‘Fab Four’

Prince William, Kate Middleton found a new couple to complete the ‘Fab Four’
Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood squash separation rumors in style

Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood squash separation rumors in style

Latest

view all