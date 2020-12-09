Ertugrul tops Pakistan's movie/TV searches of 2020

It comes to no surprise that historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul topped Pakistan's movie and TV searches of 2020.

According to Google, the Turkish drama caught viewers' attention more than second-ranked Pakistani drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The success of the series was so widespread that it was shown on state-run television, PTV, with Urdu dubbing.

In March, with the Covid-19 pandemic stifling television studios, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special instructions to PTV to air the series in an attempt to boost Islamic culture and values among young people.

"I warned against copying the west and Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity," Khan said earlier in October.



Following the success of the series, news broke that Turkey and Pakistan will be collaborating on an exciting venture in a bid to promote the country's entertainment industry.

While the details of the project have yet to be revealed, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said that Tekdin Films, which is the name behind the hit series, will be working with Pakistan's TRT Films.

