Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's latest move will repair his reputation?

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Johnny Depp has decided to knock at every concerned authority's door to regain his fame, which was severely damaged after the court's ruling in his libel case.

The Hollywood star applied to the Court of Appeal to overturn Amber Heard 'wife beater' ruling after a judge denied him permission to appeal against the findings, and ordered to pay £628,000 in legal costs to the opponent.

Last month, Justice Nicol, a High Court judge, rejected Depp's claim that the tabloid had committed libel when an article called him a 'wife-beater' for his alleged abuse against his wife Amber Heard, which the actor categorically denied.

The judge dismissed his claim, and ruled in the favour of the tabloid after finding that the article was 'substantially true'.

According to the ruling, the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' actor assaulted her wife Amber on several times and put her in 'fear for her life' on three occasions.

Amber Heard ex-husband Johnny Depp has now filed an application with the Court of Appeal, according to a publicly-available list of pending appeals. The actor's grounds of appeal are not known.

Johnny Depp seems to fight util the last drop of his blood to repair his reputation as the actor wants to live in hearts of his fans who also love him for his outstanding acting skills.

