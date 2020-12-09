Can't connect right now! retry
PDM receiving 'lot of foreign funding', claims Shireen Mazari

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari speaks in the parliament. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement is receiving a "lot of foreign funding", Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari claimed on Wednesday.

According to Dawn, which cited an exclusive interview with the minister on DawnNewsTV, Shireen Mazari said the PTI regime obtained "information" about the funding of the PDM — an Opposition coalition comprising almost a dozen parties that has launched an anti-government campaign — and the people involved in it

"If we get the evidence [...] but when we receive hardcore evidence, then it will become the responsibility of the government to take action," she said, stopping just short of saying the PTI leadership had evidence to back up the explosive accusation.

"Let's see how things unfold," the minister said instead.

More to follow...

