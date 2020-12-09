Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

'The Crown' sheds light on how death of Queen Elizabeth's father was conveyed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

It's a well known fact that the secret code "London Bridge is down" will be used to signal Queen Elizabeth's death.

UK's prince minister will be informed and civil servants will convey the code on secure lines to convey the death.   

As a result, the Royal Family's website will be turned black and news reporters will also wear black on camera.

Netflix show "The Crown" also sheds light on how the death of a British monarch is conveyed.

George VI's death is shown in the second episode of the season one of "The Crown" .

The demise of George VI is conveyed in a code word, “Hyde Park Corner”, to Buckingham Palace, to prevent switchboard operators from finding out.

The episode titled "Hyde Park Corner" follows the death of the King 1952, the father of then Princess Elizabeth. 

Prime Minister Winston Churchill asks his staff to convey the words "Hyde Park Corner" code to Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden to signal the death of the monarch. The prime minister then asks his staff to find out princess before the news of her father's death is pronounced on the media.

The death of the King takes place in the absence of Princess Elizabeth who undertakes a foreign on behalf of her father. The staff of princess finds out about the death of King George IV through media reports and informed the future Queen.


More From Entertainment:

Eminem wishes his 'most talented' friends on his birthday

Eminem wishes his 'most talented' friends on his birthday

Prince Harry could ‘lose himself’ with Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry could ‘lose himself’ with Meghan Markle: report
Queen Elizabeth will overcome the crisis with her experience?

Queen Elizabeth will overcome the crisis with her experience?
Khloe Kardashian, True make touching gesture to bring in holiday cheer

Khloe Kardashian, True make touching gesture to bring in holiday cheer
Prince Harry warned against Netflix’s bid to ‘dig heels in’: report

Prince Harry warned against Netflix’s bid to ‘dig heels in’: report
Prince Harry elated over British Army’s decision to ‘redesign’ health care

Prince Harry elated over British Army’s decision to ‘redesign’ health care
Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift make annual Forbes list

Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift make annual Forbes list
Princess Diana once made Prince Charles ‘gasp’ at her Royal Opera performance

Princess Diana once made Prince Charles ‘gasp’ at her Royal Opera performance
Bala Hatun fights for her tribe in trailer for Kurulus:Osman's new episode

Bala Hatun fights for her tribe in trailer for Kurulus:Osman's new episode
YouTuber Shahveer Jafry is officially engaged

YouTuber Shahveer Jafry is officially engaged
Catherine Zeta-Jones misses working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney

Catherine Zeta-Jones misses working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney

Hailey Bieber sheds light on her struggles with perioral dermatitis

Hailey Bieber sheds light on her struggles with perioral dermatitis

Latest

view all