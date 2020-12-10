Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas spotted shooting for 'Text for You' with Priyanka Chopra in London

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to charm audiences in movie 'Text for You' 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are gearing up to spin magic on the screen, by appearing together in a movie.

The Jonas Brothers singer is reportedly making a cameo in his wife's upcoming offering Text for You.

As reported by Daily Mail, Nick was seen shooting for a scene with Pee Cee in London.

The pair were snapped shooting an intense argument scene as Priyanka slams Nick saying: "Get the [expletive] out of my cab" while in character.

Nick was then seen opening the door of the cab and stepping out.

According to the outlet, Nick was clad in a black jacket and matching trousers for the cameo while Priyanka was seen donning a burgundy coat for the scene.

Text for You also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and is written and directed by Jim Strouse.

