RM recalls the moment when BTS wasn’t invited to MAMAs

RM recently reminisced upon the time when BTS wasn’t even invited to the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) during rookie days.

In contrast to those tough times, the group now holds almost eight awards from the same award ceremony, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon, etc.

The hotshot shed light on the past shrug during his acceptance speech and was even quoted telling fans, “This is the only awards ceremony we weren’t invited to when we were rookies. We really wanted to come to this awards ceremony, and we envied those who did. But now, we received multiple big awards. I’m deeply moved.”

RM even went on to admit, “My heart feels heavy at the thought that we’re hearing such good news during a difficult time. I hope we can work hard and see each other again with smiles.”