Taylor Swift got ‘triggered’ by Scooter Braun’s master’s fiasco

Thursday Dec 10 2020
Taylor Swift’s feud with Big Machine Records and Scott Borchetta was reportedly so vicious that the singer left as though she was going through a ‘triggering’ divorce of sorts.

Swift shed light on her emotions during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

There she was quoted saying, “There’s no reason it should cause me so much pain, but all of a sudden it felt like something I had been through. I think that happens any time you’ve been in a 15-year relationship and it ends in a messy, upsetting way.”

“So I wrote My Tears Ricochet and I was using a lot of imagery that I had conjured up while comparing a relationship ending to when people end an actual marriage. All of a sudden this person that you trusted more than anyone in the world is the person that can hurt you the worst.”

“Then all of a sudden the things that you have been through together, hurt. All of a sudden, the person who was your best friend is now your biggest nemesis, etc. etc. etc.”

This divorce-esque feud toyed with her emotions to the extent that she was inspired to write the song My Tears Ricochet by “hearing about when marriages go wrong.” 

