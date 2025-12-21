Beyoncé opens up about initial struggles before selling out stadiums

Beyoncé reveals she did not even have proper dressing rooms while touring

Beyoncé recalled the initial years of her career, where she struggled hard and fought with promotors for her tours.

After years of struggle, the 44-year-old made her name and became one of the highest-grossing solo artists in 2025 with her Cowboy Carter Tour.

But things weren’t the same way as she worked hard to reach to this level. She remained dedicated and consistent in her journey to achieve a flourishing career.

The Single Ladies hitmaker opened, “I’ve been touring since the age of 15, nonstop. I have slowly built my legacy brick by brick.”

Beyoncé confessed that she learnt at a very young age that nobody invests in you, it’s only you who do it.

She explained to Pollstar, “I’ve learned at a young age that nobody invests in you like you invest in ¬yourself. I’ve slowly built with every tour.”

While recalling her first ever tour "Destiny’s Child", she revealed that they toured in a minivan.

Later in her 90s tours, the Beautiful Liar singer stated that they did not have proper dressing rooms, so the tour crew used to change their outfits in a muddy tent.

Not just that, they all used to design their clothes on their own as she could not afford designers.

She added, “Finally, selling out my first arena as a solo artist. The decades of fighting with the promoters, convincing them that an R+B artist could sell out a stadium."