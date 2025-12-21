Taylor Swift shares top favourite show from 2025 amid holiday season

Taylor Swift talks about her daily routine in newly released Eras Tour docuseries

Taylor Swift loves to keep her brain working in other directions while she is not writing music or planning stadium tours.

The 36-year-old pop superstar revealed what she is watching as soon as she has time to turn the TV on, after a long day at the studio or on the stage.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker shared the hectic routine she had during the Eras Tour in the recently released docuseries, End of an Era.

While her daily routine does not involve flying from one city to another and putting on a 3.5-hour-long show, she unwinds by watching some crime investigations on Dateline.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has been a longtime fan of the show, and she gushed about the show during her recent interview on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show as well.

"My kind of profession is coming up with ideas for stuff. So, if I can turn off the ideas for a second? Very exciting. I'll put on — I'll put on my Dateline, do you know what I mean?" Swift told the host of her favourite pastime.

The Opalite songstress is so deeply involved in the show that she was actually inspired by it to write her song, Florida!!!, on The Tortured Poets Department.

“I’m always watching like… Dateline, people have these crimes that they commit, where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in,” Swift said in an interview after the release.