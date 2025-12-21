Lola Young gives health update after coming back from hiatus

Lola Young broke cover at Lily Allen’s Christmas party after 3 months break

Lola Young went through a messy phase, but now she is slowly coming back to her rockstar life after focusing on her healing.

The 24-year-old English musician took to Instagram on Saturday, December 20, and gave fans an insight into her plans for a comeback.

“I just wanted to express gratitude to everyone who has given me time and space to gather myself and get my head in a better place. I’ve felt so much love and support from you all, and it has helped more than you will ever know,” the Messy hitmaker began.

Young went on to share that she hopes to get back on stage soon in 2026, adding, “Life is a journey, nothing is perfect, but today I am doing well.”

The Don’t Hate Me songstress released her social media statement after breaking her hiatus to step out for Lily Allen’s Christmas party, alongside other famous guests, including Olivia Rodrigo and Lewis Capaldi.

She went on a break after collapsing on stage during her performance at the All Things Go festival in September.

Following her health setback, Young cancelled all the performances lined up and asked fans for some time away to focus on healing.