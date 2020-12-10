Prince Charles’s overseas tours dubbed ‘disastrous’: report

Prince Charles’s overseas trips have been bashed by a royal expert, all for being completely ‘ridiculous’.

This claim was brought forward by BBC host Jonathan Ross. He put forth the argument that the royal family is ‘horrid’ goodwill ambassadors for the UK.

His disdain for Prince Charles’s overseas trips runs so deep that he feels they shouldn't be “allowed to go abroad ever.”

Mr. Ross referenced a number of clips from Prince Charles’s past visits to support his claim and explained how, “It’s the fact that they’re supposed to be embassies of good will, they are meant to be our ambassadors.”

“I thought they would go away so that people could have good, positive thoughts about us. But no, every time they go away... people will just think we’re ridiculous.”

In one of the pictures, Mr. Ross can’t even decipher what the prince was ever hoping to accomplish. “We don’t know what he’s doing here!” he exclaimed during the segment.