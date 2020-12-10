Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’s overseas tours dubbed ‘disastrous’: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Prince Charles’s overseas tours dubbed ‘disastrous’: report

Prince Charles’s overseas trips have been bashed by a royal expert, all for being completely ‘ridiculous’.

This claim was brought forward by BBC host Jonathan Ross. He put forth the argument that the royal family is ‘horrid’ goodwill ambassadors for the UK.

His disdain for Prince Charles’s overseas trips runs so deep that he feels they shouldn't be “allowed to go abroad ever.”

Mr. Ross referenced a number of clips from Prince Charles’s past visits to support his claim and explained how, “It’s the fact that they’re supposed to be embassies of good will, they are meant to be our ambassadors.”

“I thought they would go away so that people could have good, positive thoughts about us. But no, every time they go away... people will just think we’re ridiculous.”

In one of the pictures, Mr. Ross can’t even decipher what the prince was ever hoping to accomplish. “We don’t know what he’s doing here!” he exclaimed during the segment.

Later on into the broadcast Mr. Ross admitted, “I’m beginning to suspect that the people who give him those hats know exactly what they are doing. “They have got a sweepstake, ‘I bet you he won't put it on!’, ‘I bet you he will!’”

Mr. Ross even believes people’s attempts to make Prince Charles wear traditional clothing is “their way of getting back at us.”

“When they go over there, they say… ‘First of all we'll do a dance for them and we’ll claim, it’s a kind of traditional dance’. And the Queen’s sitting there quite confused and she says, ‘Why are they sticking their tongues out at us?’, and they’ll say, ‘Well ma’am that’s tradition.’

More From Entertainment:

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul lands in Pakistan on short visit

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul lands in Pakistan on short visit
The Queen believes the ‘monarchy in safe hands’ with Prince William, Kate: report

The Queen believes the ‘monarchy in safe hands’ with Prince William, Kate: report
Taylor Swift got ‘triggered’ by Scooter Braun’s master’s fiasco

Taylor Swift got ‘triggered’ by Scooter Braun’s master’s fiasco
Ariana Grande’s 'Sweetener’ world tour concert film to be released on Netflix

Ariana Grande’s 'Sweetener’ world tour concert film to be released on Netflix
Kaley Cuoco reminisces upon the time a ‘Big Bang Theory’ gag fell flat

Kaley Cuoco reminisces upon the time a ‘Big Bang Theory’ gag fell flat
Prince Philip helped curate Prince William’s training or the throne: report

Prince Philip helped curate Prince William’s training or the throne: report
Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry change for the worst after marriage

Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry change for the worst after marriage

Josh O'Connor blasts British minister over The Crown's fiction disclaimer demand

Josh O'Connor blasts British minister over The Crown's fiction disclaimer demand
Meghan Markle left Queen Elizabeth amused with eerie present on first royal Christmas

Meghan Markle left Queen Elizabeth amused with eerie present on first royal Christmas

Nick Jonas spotted shooting for 'Text for You' with Priyanka Chopra in London

Nick Jonas spotted shooting for 'Text for You' with Priyanka Chopra in London

Latest

view all