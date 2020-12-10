India-sponsored terror bid foiled in Lahore: CTD

Five terrorists from a banned outfit have been arrested

Forces recovered hand grenades, Afghan currency, mobile phones, and videos during the raid

Terrorists had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan two months ago

LAHORE: The counter terrorism department (CTD) of police on Thursday foiled a major terrorist plot in the provincial capital funded by India and arrested five terrorists belonging to a banned Afghan outfit.

According to the CTD officials, the accused were planning to attack the civil secretariat building. Security forces recovered several hand grenades, mobile phones, Afghan currency, and videos of sensitive locations during the raid.

The terrorists were identified as Samarqand, Abdul Rehman, Wazir Gul, Ismatullah, and Imran. All five of them had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan two months ago, the CTD officials said.



The officials further revealed that the terrorists were given a task to launch attacks in Pakistan by an undercover of the Afghan Intelligence Agency in Jalalabad, adding that an agent of the Indian Intelligence Agency RAW was also part of their meetings.

According to the CTD, a preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists were also funded by RAW.

A case has been registered against all the arrested terrorists and further action will be taken against them in accordance with the law, they said.