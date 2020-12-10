Can't connect right now! retry
I am still PM Imran Khan's tiger, DJ Butt tells local court in Lahore

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to sound system and video vendor Asif Nazar Butt aka DJ Butt. The court released him on bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Butt was arrested a day ago in a case pertaining to possessing illegal weapons. However, during the hearing, Butt maintained that the rifle was legally owned and he had a license for it. He also claimed to have been beaten and tortured by police in custody. "I am still Prime Minister Imran Khan's tiger," said Butt.

The deejay was famously known for providing the sound system for the PTI's 2014 sit-in in Islamabad. Most recently, he has been providing the sound system to Opposition's public gatherings. 

The arrest came ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) December 13 public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. DJ Butt's company is tasked with making the sound arrangements for the rally, which is being hosted by PML-N.

The Opposition is adamant about continuing its protest against the ruling PTI government across the country despite the Punjab government denying permission to hold a public gathering citing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Opposition is also devising a strategy for mass resignations from the assemblies and planning a long march to Islamabad.

In an interview with Hamza Ali Abbasi on Hum News, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that the government would not grant permission for the public meeting, and instead, will file an FIR against the organisers, from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers. "I will give up my office but will not grant them (Opposition) an NRO," he stressed.

