Queen’s sweetheart Zara Tindall's hubby on wife's pregnancy: 'I’d like a boy this time'

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall's husband shared his words on wife's pregnancy, saying he would like to have a boy this time.

Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, brought smile to the faces of royal fans with the good news as her husband revealed they would soon welcome their third child.



During his appearance on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby' podcast Wednesday, Mike Tindall shared his spacial joy, saying: 'It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way.'

The former rugby captain added: 'We’re not sure what to do." He added , 'I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!'

When asked about possible names, The 42-year-old joked that they were considering “Covey or Covina” to commemorate 2020.

Zara - the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips - and her husband Mike Tindall are already the proud parents of two daughters : Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.