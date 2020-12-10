Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 10 2020
YouTuber Sham Idrees congratulates Shahveer Jafry on engagement

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

YouTuber Sham Idrees extended his well wishes to his fellow Shahveer Jafry for his engagement.

In a post on Instagram, the vlogger shared a photo of himself posing with Shahveer from the event, smiling happily. 

In the caption, Sham took made a joke saying that his "baby boy is all grown up" and since his buddy is no longer single, his daughter Sierra Idrees needs a new friend. 

"My baby boy @shahveerjay all grown up! Engaged! So happy for you and our Bhabi. @officialsierraidrees needs a friend," the caption read. 

Shahveer made headlines yesterday when he announced on social media that he was engaged to Ayesha Baig, who is a fashion designer by profession.

