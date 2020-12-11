Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

'The Ellen Show' is constantly suffering from investor loss and low ratings 

Ellen DeGeneres is having a hard time retaining investors and ratings after the toxic workplace scandal wrecked everything for her.

Sources reveal that The Ellen Show is constantly suffering from investor loss. The ratings of the show have gone down by 37% compared to last season, the lowest ever in history.

The show has lost most of its advertisers and is now struggling to book A-list guests for survival. While some claim the loss has come especially after the pandemic, one cannot deny it was the sexual harassment scandal against DeGeneres that finally triggered the decline.

“We’re trying to be a content house, but we have no content,” one employee said.

They also detailed their newfound struggle in booking talent.

“For the first time, everyone was starting to ask us, ‘If you have an idea, tell us because we will listen. If you have an idea for a celeb, even if they’re not A-list or famous, we’ll take anyone who will bring us numbers and eyeballs,’” the staffer said. “That’s when they started to be real with us and essentially said, ‘Give us anything because we need help.’ Our old strategy doesn’t work anymore.”

Entertainment publicists also confessed that they “aren’t booking as many of their clients on the daytime talk show” as they have in the past.

One publicist admitted, “I wouldn’t set up anyone on her show right now to do anything that could possibly cause them more negative headlines. You have to tread so carefully with your clients and your clients’ reputations, so you don’t want to put your client in any line of fire sympathizing with someone that any community or anyone would feel bad about. We’re not going to align anyone with Ellen.”

