Sania Mirza (L) poses with sister. Photo: Anam Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wished her younger sister and her husband on their wedding anniversary with a throwback picture with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

"Happy anniversary my favourite humans," wrote Sania in an Instragram story.

Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, is married to Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony in Hyderabad, India last year.