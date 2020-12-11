Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 11 2020
Kris Jenner becomes first to own $332,500 luxury car in North America

Friday Dec 11, 2020

It is no secret that Kris Jenner has many luxury cars at her disposal and it seems like it was not enough as she added another one to her collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star became the first person in North America to own the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost.

The announcement was made by car dealership O’Gara Coach on Instagram, which revealed that she was the first proud owner of the $332,500 luxury car.

"We are thrilled that the first Ghost delivered in North America went to our beloved client @krisjenner," the caption read.

While the car is a stunner, this is not the first Rolls Royce in her collection as her super-rich family have a history of gifting and receiving cars.

On Kris’ 63rd birthday, daughter Kylie Jenner bought her mother her dream car- a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari and that is just one of many, many vehicles that she was gifted.

