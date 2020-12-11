Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian hates how rude she used to be towards her mother Kris Jenner and claims it’s the only thing “I’m not proud of.”

This walk down memory lane began after a fan asked the reality TV star if she ever looks back and watches old KUWTK episodes.

Khloe became rather candid in her admission and started off by saying, "Sometimes I watch for sure. Our old voices crack me up every time! I have no idea what happened to those voices. Only thing I'm not proud of is how I used to talk to my mom.” (sic)

However, “@narcicismo Sometimes I watch 4sure. Our old voices crack me up every time! I have no idea what happened 2those voices.” 

“Only thing I’m not proud of is how I used 2 talk 2my mom. Obviously, we had some teenage issues we had 2 work through. On camera it’s tough to go through that stuff publicly.” (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report
Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided

Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided
BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win

BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win
BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'

BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'
Miley Cyrus sheds light on the inspiration behind ‘Prisoner’

Miley Cyrus sheds light on the inspiration behind ‘Prisoner’
Selena Gomez ‘done with the 'Selena vs. Hailey' narrative: 'Just move on'

Selena Gomez ‘done with the 'Selena vs. Hailey' narrative: 'Just move on'
Kris Jenner becomes first to own $332,500 luxury car in North America

Kris Jenner becomes first to own $332,500 luxury car in North America
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive fresh warning from Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive fresh warning from Queen Elizabeth?
Kim Kardashian left 'messed up' following Brandon Bernard’s execution

Kim Kardashian left 'messed up' following Brandon Bernard’s execution
Courteney Cox crosses 10 million followers on Instagram

Courteney Cox crosses 10 million followers on Instagram

Alizey Khan makes Instagram return with adorable snap with son

Alizey Khan makes Instagram return with adorable snap with son

Latest

view all