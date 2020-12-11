Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian hates how rude she used to be towards her mother Kris Jenner and claims it’s the only thing “I’m not proud of.”

This walk down memory lane began after a fan asked the reality TV star if she ever looks back and watches old KUWTK episodes.



Khloe became rather candid in her admission and started off by saying, "Sometimes I watch for sure. Our old voices crack me up every time! I have no idea what happened to those voices. Only thing I'm not proud of is how I used to talk to my mom.” (sic)

“Only thing I’m not proud of is how I used 2 talk 2my mom. Obviously, we had some teenage issues we had 2 work through. On camera it’s tough to go through that stuff publicly.” (sic)

