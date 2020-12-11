Can't connect right now! retry
Mawra Hocane takes a trip down memory lane in adorable snap

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane shared an adorable throwback photo of herself on Instagram.

In the snap, a younger version of her can be see dressed in an all-white outfit, participating in a choir, looking absolutely adorable.

According to the caption, she enjoyed being on stage but also seemed to happy to not perform solo. 

"Junior school choir was the perfect balance between one’s desire to showcase & one’s desire to hide (behind the many beautiful voices of the choir) p.s a pretty white shalwar kameez is always a good idea," the caption read. 

Take a look:



