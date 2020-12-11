Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
'One step closer to a safe city': Karachi to get 10,000 CCTV cameras

CCTV's monitoring an area. — Reuters/Files

As many as 10,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in Karachi in a bid to make the port city more secure under the Sindh Safe City Project.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and the Sindh Police at the Chief Minister's House.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for IT Taimur Talpur, provincial spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, home secretary, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mehr, and others were present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, responding to the development, Wahab said that the step was a move towards making Karachi safe.

"An MOU has been signed between #SindhGovt & NRTC for installation of 10,000 cameras in #Karachi. One step closer to safe city concept," Wahab commented.

