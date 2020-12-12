Britney Spears drops Backstreet Boys collaboration 'Matches'

Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys delighted fans as the released new song 'Matches'.

The fans are going gaga over the new song, which is part of the deluxe reissue of Spears' 2016 album, 'Glory'.

The new music is really breaking the internet after Spears broke the news on Friday morning.

The Toxic hitmaker tweeted: "Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!!".

She added: "I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together."

The boy band was equally thrilled as they wrote: "What a GLORIOUS day it is … we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"

Previously, Britney Spears dropped "Swimming in the Stars," which was originally recorded for "Glory" but never included. The singer debuted the song on her 39th birthday.