Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears drops Backstreet Boys collaboration 'Matches'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys delighted fans as the released new song 'Matches'.

The fans are going gaga over the new song, which is part of the deluxe reissue of Spears' 2016 album, 'Glory'.

The new music is really breaking the internet after Spears broke the news on Friday morning.

The Toxic hitmaker tweeted: "Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!!".

She added: "I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together."

The boy band was equally thrilled as they wrote: "What a GLORIOUS day it is … we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"

Previously, Britney Spears dropped "Swimming in the Stars," which was originally recorded for "Glory" but never included. The singer debuted the song on her 39th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira's bouncy 'Girl Like Me' dance goes viral on TikTok

Shakira's bouncy 'Girl Like Me' dance goes viral on TikTok
Esra Bilgic leaves fans in tears: Watch new trailer of 'Ramo'

Esra Bilgic leaves fans in tears: Watch new trailer of 'Ramo'
Ibni Arabi actor Ozman Sirgood shares picture with 'Ertugrul' producer

Ibni Arabi actor Ozman Sirgood shares picture with 'Ertugrul' producer

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul enjoys visit to Badshahi Mosque, Shrine of Allama Iqbal

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul enjoys visit to Badshahi Mosque, Shrine of Allama Iqbal
Filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

Filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications
Mawra Hocane takes a trip down memory lane in adorable snap

Mawra Hocane takes a trip down memory lane in adorable snap
Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death
Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report
Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided

Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided
BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win

BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win
BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'

BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'

Latest

view all