PM Imran Khan to address UN climate change summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to address the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 being held virtually today by the United Nations.



The summit marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

The premier will apprise the world about the efforts being made by Pakistan to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country.

He will appraise the attendees on PTI’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, and PM's Green Pakistan initiative.

PM Imran Khan will also discuss building national parks and the country's renewable energy policy.

His speech will be live 7pm.

At the summit, the countries will set out new ambitious commitments under three pillars of the Paris Agreement including mitigation, adaptation and finance.

The United Kingdom was to host this year's UN's climate change summit in Glasgow but the event was postponed to November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Johnson announced to co-host a "landmark global event" on December 12.

Dubbed as the "sprint to Glasgow", the event will be held amid signs that the world is off-track to limit global temperature rise and that a carbon-free economy is long overdue.

“The climate emergency is fully upon us, and we have no time to waste," Guterres said in a statement. “The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations”.

According to the UN, the event aims to "rally momentum and call for much greater climate action and ambition".

"National governments will be invited to present more ambitious and high-quality climate plans, as well as COVID recovery plans, new finance commitments and measures to limit global warming to 1.5C."

The event will bring together leaders from across all levels of government, as well as the private sector and civil society, to present new measures, boosting ambition and action.