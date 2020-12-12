Can't connect right now! retry
Throwback: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s visit to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore

The official Instagram page of PM Imran Khan shared throwback shots of Aamir Khan--Photo: Instagram [@Imrankhan.pti]

Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking back at Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital from 16 years ago.

The official Instagram page of the premier shared throwback shots of the Indian megastar from over a decade ago when he visited the cancer hospital in Lahore.

“16 years ago . Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital visit by Amir Khan,” read the caption of the post.

He had visited Lahore to help raise funds for the hospital back in 2004 after being extended an invite by Imran Khan, who is the chairman of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The Dangal actor has been quite a big fan of PM Imran as he had previously also lauded his efforts for the betterment of the country back in 2012.

He had also claimed that he would visit Pakistan if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wins the election.

The actor, however, couldn’t make it when Imran Khan finally made it to the office in 2018. 

