Saturday Dec 12 2020
Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage

Pregnant Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who had shifted to Frogmore Cottage after an agreement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have reportedly quit the house six weeks after their move.

The Daily Mail, citing The Sun, reported that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who moved to Frogmore Cottage in November, have quit the house mysteriously six weeks after the royal couple loaned it to them.

Princess Eugenie and Jack have reportedly moved back to their Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry, who is currently residing in Montecito mansion with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, and her cousin Eugenie had reached a private agreement over Frogmore cottage.

The Sussexes had loaned the house to Eugenie and her husband 'to start their own family'.

Princess Eugenie was snapped shopping in Kensington, west London, ahead of the Christmas after mysteriously quitting Frogmore Cottage.

