Emotional Alison Hammond praises trainer who 'never judged' her body

Alison has lost 11 stone over the past five years

Alison Hammond expressed her gratitude and praised her trainer's support and kindness during her incredible 1-stone weight loss journey, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The This Morning host, 50, proudly showed off her five-year transformation as she took to the weight section to give fans an insight into her workout routine.

The clip details Alison's hardcore efforts to have a fitter body, as her longtime personal trainer, Ellis Gatfield, shared a video of her using resistance bands to sit up and stand from a chair.

Alison reposted the video as she gushed about how grateful she was to Ellis: 'Massive thank you to the incredible @ellisgatfield who started my whole fitness journey,' the TV star wrote.

'I will never forget the time you put into me and how gentle and kind you was when I was struggling. You have made my life so much easier by simple changes and kindness I will never forget.'

'You never looked down on me and this I will always be grateful for. So happy you can still check in on me and push me and make me accountable.'

Alison has lost 11 stone over the past five years, prompted by the discovery that she was pre-diabetic – a situation she has reversed with healthier food choices and workouts.