Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

VILNIUS/SEOUL: South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk died in Latvia from coronavirus complications on Friday, a Latvian film official said.



Kim, who had won awards at the Venice, Cannes and Berlin film festivals, had been staying in the Latvian capital Riga, in a private capacity after travelling to neighbouring Estonia for work, according to Dita Rietuma, director of Latvia’s state National Film Centre.

Kim, 59, died at a hospital in Riga, Rietuma told Reuters, citing the director’s private secretary.

Latvian media Delfi first reported Kim’s death, referring to Vitaly Mansky, a Russian documentary film director who reportedly was working with Kim.