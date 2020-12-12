Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Reuters

Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

By
Reuters

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

VILNIUS/SEOUL: South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk died in Latvia from coronavirus complications on Friday, a Latvian film official said.

Kim, who had won awards at the Venice, Cannes and Berlin film festivals, had been staying in the Latvian capital Riga, in a private capacity after travelling to neighbouring Estonia for work, according to Dita Rietuma, director of Latvia’s state National Film Centre.

Kim, 59, died at a hospital in Riga, Rietuma told Reuters, citing the director’s private secretary.

Latvian media Delfi first reported Kim’s death, referring to Vitaly Mansky, a Russian documentary film director who reportedly was working with Kim.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?

Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over senseless preaching: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over senseless preaching: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over double standards: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over double standards: report
BTS spills the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons

BTS spills the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons
Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps
Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series

Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series
Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report

Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report
Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like
Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage
BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’

BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘excited’ to make new holiday traditions after Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘excited’ to make new holiday traditions after Megxit

Latest

view all