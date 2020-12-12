Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over senseless preaching: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over senseless preaching: report

A royal author has come forward to slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their ‘ludacris’ preachings.

Angela Levin brought this claim to talkRADIO listeners and was quoted saying, "With these two, it is all about me. ‘You have got to do this’ and 'we are all not going to travel, except us, because we like it'. It is just ludicrous."

Ms. Levin even dubbed the royals ‘cowardly’ during her interview, "I think they're cowards, I think they don't want to do that because they will feel awkward. The conversation will be awkward and I think they're just cowards staying away. There's no reason why they couldn't come."

Even the show’s host Mike Graham agreed with her sentiments and chimed in saying, "It really is. And when we think about what the world has gone through this year in particular, it is not really anyone's fault that people are far away from one another.”

"But there does not seem to be any urgency from California from Harry and Meghan to come back and see Prince Philip, who is not getting any younger. The Queen is also racking up the years, and anybody else in the family. They could have come home for Christmas, couldn't they? It's not as if they're spending it with her dad."

More From Entertainment:

Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?

Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?
Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over double standards: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over double standards: report
BTS spill the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons

BTS spill the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons
Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps
Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series

Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series
Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report

Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report
Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like
Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage
BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’

BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘excited’ to make new holiday traditions after Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘excited’ to make new holiday traditions after Megxit

Latest

view all