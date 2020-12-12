Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over senseless preaching: report

A royal author has come forward to slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their ‘ludacris’ preachings.

Angela Levin brought this claim to talkRADIO listeners and was quoted saying, "With these two, it is all about me. ‘You have got to do this’ and 'we are all not going to travel, except us, because we like it'. It is just ludicrous."

Ms. Levin even dubbed the royals ‘cowardly’ during her interview, "I think they're cowards, I think they don't want to do that because they will feel awkward. The conversation will be awkward and I think they're just cowards staying away. There's no reason why they couldn't come."

Even the show’s host Mike Graham agreed with her sentiments and chimed in saying, "It really is. And when we think about what the world has gone through this year in particular, it is not really anyone's fault that people are far away from one another.”

"But there does not seem to be any urgency from California from Harry and Meghan to come back and see Prince Philip, who is not getting any younger. The Queen is also racking up the years, and anybody else in the family. They could have come home for Christmas, couldn't they? It's not as if they're spending it with her dad."