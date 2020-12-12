Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana accused of being ‘a little destroyer’: ‘Royals couldn’t defend themselves’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Princess Diana accused of being ‘a little destroyer’: ‘Royals couldn’t defend themselves’

An acquaintance close to Prince Charles recently dropped an allegation upon Princess Diana over her alleged ‘destructive’ habits. 

The acquaintance that brought this claim forward is Mr. Howard Hodgson. He was quoted telling The Express, “[The Palace] is a bit like the Titanic, slow to turn around and react.”

“Diana was like a little destroyer, acting on her own account and, in fact, being in a situation of seeking to probably cause maximum damage to the crown rather than to defend herself. From that point of view it was very hard for [the royals] to defend themselves.”

He even added how it was very “hard to defend yourself against” her critiques because she knew how to handle her own PR issues as a “street smart” woman.

Mostly due to the fact that “The archaic palace PR which existed in those days was just absolutely incapable of doing anything like [Diana]. In that case it was game, set, and match.”

More From Entertainment:

Expert explains why Queen Elizabeth won't step down

Expert explains why Queen Elizabeth won't step down
Ertugrul star touched by fan letter as his Pakistan visit comes to an end

Ertugrul star touched by fan letter as his Pakistan visit comes to an end
Queen Elizabeth’s senior housekeeper quits over Christmas row: report

Queen Elizabeth’s senior housekeeper quits over Christmas row: report
Hailey Bieber reacts to Vogue cover featuring Naomi Osaka

Hailey Bieber reacts to Vogue cover featuring Naomi Osaka

BTS hailed for comforting families of the Sewol Ferry victims: 'Good breeds good'

BTS hailed for comforting families of the Sewol Ferry victims: 'Good breeds good'
Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?

Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?
Taylor Swift sheds light on the message behind ‘No Body, No Crime’

Taylor Swift sheds light on the message behind ‘No Body, No Crime’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over senseless preaching: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over senseless preaching: report
Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications

Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over double standards: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over double standards: report
BTS spills the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons

BTS spills the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons
Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps

Latest

view all