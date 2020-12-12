Princess Diana accused of being ‘a little destroyer’: ‘Royals couldn’t defend themselves’

An acquaintance close to Prince Charles recently dropped an allegation upon Princess Diana over her alleged ‘destructive’ habits.

The acquaintance that brought this claim forward is Mr. Howard Hodgson. He was quoted telling The Express, “[The Palace] is a bit like the Titanic, slow to turn around and react.”

“Diana was like a little destroyer, acting on her own account and, in fact, being in a situation of seeking to probably cause maximum damage to the crown rather than to defend herself. From that point of view it was very hard for [the royals] to defend themselves.”

He even added how it was very “hard to defend yourself against” her critiques because she knew how to handle her own PR issues as a “street smart” woman.

Mostly due to the fact that “The archaic palace PR which existed in those days was just absolutely incapable of doing anything like [Diana]. In that case it was game, set, and match.”