Saturday Dec 12 2020
BTS hailed for comforting families of the Sewol Ferry victims: 'Good breeds good'

BTS’s warmth towards the families of the 2014 Sewol Ferry victims has recently been unearthed and ARMYs are gushing over their kind hearts.

For those unversed with the tragedy, a ferry bound for South Korea’s Jeju Island back in April 2014 sank with three hundred victims on board, 250 of which were students from Danwon High School.

Sewol Ferry (2014)

The reason BTS is being hailed for their support towards mourning families is because the government could have potentially blacklisted BTS for their actions.

According to Hani.co, “It was revealed by victims' families of the Sewol Ferry Disaster that back in 2014, BTS, who were accompanied by Bang PD, personally visited the families, burned incense, donated 100 million won & comforted them.”

“Since then, the families have been praying & cheering for @BTS_twt's future, knowing that at the time, BTS could have risked a government blacklist. The reporter explains that BTS' comfort & hope is their greatest reason for success.”

The moment this news came out, ARMYs began hailing the boys for not being afraid of getting ‘blacklisted’ by the government. Many took to social media, to express thier pride in the group. One user wrote, "I knew i stan write artists . BTS have such a beautiful heart. That's why karma also became army in 2014"

Whereas another added, "We always say karma is an army, and the reason WHY is that BTS are genuinely good people. Good breeds good."


