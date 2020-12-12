Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will show their true colors next year: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in California along with their son Archie under the deal the couple struck with Prince William and the Queen in January.

The agreement allowed them to become financially independent and live abroad  

The terms of the deal are scheduled to be reviewed in March next year. Following the deal, the British media, while citing sources, had reported that the royal family and the couple had agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.

During their stay in US, the couple reportedly broke several royal traditions but the coronavirus restrictions didn't allow them to show what they really want.

 "We will see more of them and in a different way to how we saw them as working royals," Vanity Fair quoted a source as saying.

"It will be more in line with who they are and the way they want to operate from now on,” the report said.


