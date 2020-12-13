Can't connect right now! retry
Experts lash out at Kate Middleton, Prince William for wasting taxpayers' money on royal tour

Kate Middleton, Prince William's trip cost a whopping £20,000, all of which is taxpayers' money

Royal experts have been miffed at Kate Middleton and Prince William for wasting a staggering amount of taxpayers' money on useless royal train tour.

According to sources, the startling cost of the trip amounts to a whopping £20,000, all of which is basically taxpayers' money.

Speaking on the matter, ITV Royal Rota's Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson said, "There is a question there about should you be going to a food bank in your own private royal train at vast costs?

"We know how much these cost, we see them every year in the financial report.

"It's like £20,000 to go back to Wales and back. It's not a cheap item and it's not particularly environmentally friendly as well," said Ship.

To this, Robinson added, "Royals travelling around on whatever mode of transport they had gone for would have been expensive.

"It's always a debate that comes up every year when we get the royal finances how much the royal train cost."

Kate and William went for a three-day visit this week across the England, Wales and Scotland on Queen Elizabeth's royal train.

