Video: A look inside Maryam Nawaz's custom-built truck for the Lahore jalsa

LAHORE: To reach the historic venue of Minar-e-Pakistan today for the PDM jalsa, a special truck has been built for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other party members.

According to Geo News, the truck has been equipped with several facilities to ensure that Maryam Nawaz can take breaks and relax for a while so that she does not get exhausted.

A small kitchen has been set up on the lower portion of the truck, installed with electric kettles, soft drinks, a microwave oven, and a mini-refrigerator to store food.



A refrigerator and micro-wave are also placed inside the truck.

That aside, some sofas and a bed have also been set up inside the truck for the PML-N leader to rest for a few minutes if she wishes to do so.

A spiral staircase has also been installed to reach the top of the container — the spot from where the leaders will address the public.

The top of the container has been secured from all sides so that leaders could comfortably stand there. On the outside, the truck has been decorated with large posters bearing the photos of PML-N leaders to give it a distinct look.

Speaking to Geo News, organisers said that the truck would not only carry PML-N leaders to the venue but it would also drive her to the long march afterwards.

The truck would leave from Khokhar Palace and take the Jati Umra route before reaching Minar-e-Pakistan.