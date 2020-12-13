Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Amin Hafeez

Video: A look inside Maryam Nawaz's custom-built truck for the Lahore jalsa

By
Amin Hafeez

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

LAHORE: To reach the historic venue of Minar-e-Pakistan today for the PDM jalsa, a special truck has been built for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other party members.

According to Geo News, the truck has been equipped with several facilities to ensure that Maryam Nawaz can take breaks and relax for a while so that she does not get exhausted.

A small kitchen has been set up on the lower portion of the truck, installed with electric kettles, soft drinks, a microwave oven, and a mini-refrigerator to store food.

 
A refrigerator and micro-wave are also placed inside the truck.

That aside, some sofas and a bed have also been set up inside the truck for the PML-N leader to rest for a few minutes if she wishes to do so.

A spiral staircase has also been installed to reach the top of the container — the spot from where the leaders will address the public.

The top of the container has been secured from all sides so that leaders could comfortably stand there. On the outside, the truck has been decorated with large posters bearing the photos of PML-N leaders to give it a distinct look.

Speaking to Geo News, organisers said that the truck would not only carry PML-N leaders to the venue but it would also drive her to the long march afterwards.

The truck would leave from Khokhar Palace and take the Jati Umra route before reaching Minar-e-Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz

PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz
Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa

Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa
Lion brought at Maryam Nawaz’s Lahore rally confiscated by Punjab govt

Lion brought at Maryam Nawaz’s Lahore rally confiscated by Punjab govt
Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon

Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon
PDM Lahore jalsa: All set for power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan

PDM Lahore jalsa: All set for power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan
Health experts 'seriously concerned' over coronavirus re-infections in Pakistan

Health experts 'seriously concerned' over coronavirus re-infections in Pakistan
Sindh govt appoints new administrator, commissioner for Karachi

Sindh govt appoints new administrator, commissioner for Karachi
Ended previous sit-in on 'sharif' people's advice: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Ended previous sit-in on 'sharif' people's advice: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman
PDM's preparations for Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa in full swing

PDM's preparations for Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa in full swing
PDM leaders warned of 'terrorist activity', 'assassinations' on December 13

PDM leaders warned of 'terrorist activity', 'assassinations' on December 13
Pakistan eyes 60% clean energy by 2030, PM Imran Khan tells UN climate change summit

Pakistan eyes 60% clean energy by 2030, PM Imran Khan tells UN climate change summit
Engin Altan in Pakistan: What gifts did Usman Buzdar give the Ertugrul star?

Engin Altan in Pakistan: What gifts did Usman Buzdar give the Ertugrul star?

Latest

view all