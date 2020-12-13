The Crown: Prince Philip was devastated by Queen Elizabeth's decision to keep her family name

Prince Philip renounced his Greek and Danish titles and style before his marriage to then Princess Elizabeth.

Historical TV series "The Crown", which is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has attracted a lot of criticism from experts for portrayal of several members of the British royal family.

The events surrounding the engagement and marriage of the Queen Elizabeth are once again under discussion among royal fans after the show against popularity.

The show's third episode recreates the ceremony where Philip renounces his titles before his engagement to Elizabeth.

The episode titled "Windsor", which follows the events after the death of King George IV, shows Philip asking his wife to allow his children to take his family name Mountbatten to which the Elizabeth agrees.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill advises the monarch against the decision but she insists that he must seek an approval from the cabinet.

"The Crown" shows the Queen is finally convinced by her uncle and former King Edward and the prime minister to go against her husband's desire.

The Duke of Edinburgh is left devastated when Queen Elizabeth decides to chose Windsor over Mountbatten and move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace against the wishes of her husband.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Columnist Simon Jenkins of the Guardian newspaper accused the fourth season of having “upped the fabrication and the offence”.

Arguing that modern history was “too close to what should be sacred ground - bearing witness to passing events”, he wrote that artistic licence could not justify fabrications that showed living or recently dead people in the worst possible light.

Meanwhile, Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.

