Prince Philip ‘Guilt-ridden’ after forcing Prince Charles to marry Princess Diana: report

Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Prince Philip reportedly ‘felt’ awful after forcing Prince Charles to choose Princess Diana as his bride. Reportedly, the biggest reason he even pushed for their union in the first place was because he found Princess Diana to be ‘perfect’ for the role. 

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail, “When Diana first joined the royal family, it was Philip who came to her aid, sitting next to her at black-tie dinners and chatting to her while she learned to master the art of small talk.”

But in the end, all he was left with was guilt. Royal biographer Philip Eade explained the conundrum to Express and claimed, “There was a lot of epistolary exchanges with Diana, he was trying to act as an intermediary between her and Charles. It might have been because he felt somewhat guilty. He and the Queen had pushed a lot for the wedding to go ahead.”

