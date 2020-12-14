PM Imran Khan prays for speedy recovery of Maulana Tariq Jameel from coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares frame with acclaimed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday prayed for a speedy recovery for religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

"Praying for Maulana Tariq Jameel's speedy and full recovery from the COVID-19," wrote the premier in a tweet.

The Maulana is currently receiving treatment at a hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Jameel said he had been feeling unwell past few days and asked people to remember him in their prayers.

