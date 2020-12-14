Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan prays for speedy recovery of Maulana Tariq Jameel from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares frame with acclaimed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday prayed for a speedy recovery for religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel. 

"Praying for Maulana Tariq Jameel's speedy and full recovery from the COVID-19," wrote the premier in a tweet. 

The Maulana is currently receiving treatment at a hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Taking to Twitter, Jameel said he had been feeling unwell past few days and asked people to remember him in their prayers. 

Read more: Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital


More From Pakistan:

433 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan last week

433 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan last week
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 14

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 14
Coronavirus: More Peshawar neighbourhoods placed under smart lockdown

Coronavirus: More Peshawar neighbourhoods placed under smart lockdown
KTH coronavirus deaths: PTI govt under pressure to appoint full-time KP health minister

KTH coronavirus deaths: PTI govt under pressure to appoint full-time KP health minister
PM Imran Khan terms PDM rally 'pathetic', vows 'there will never be an NRO'

PM Imran Khan terms PDM rally 'pathetic', vows 'there will never be an NRO'
Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital
PDM vs Govt: How many people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan today?

PDM vs Govt: How many people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan today?
PDM Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa: How chilly is the weather in Lahore?

PDM Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa: How chilly is the weather in Lahore?
PDM's Lahore jalsa: FM Qureshi, Awan, Shibli Faraz, and Chohan take jibes at Opposition

PDM's Lahore jalsa: FM Qureshi, Awan, Shibli Faraz, and Chohan take jibes at Opposition
PDM lunch at Ayaz Sadiq's: Desi murghi prepared at Fazl's request

PDM lunch at Ayaz Sadiq's: Desi murghi prepared at Fazl's request
HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US
Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

Latest

view all