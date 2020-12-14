Maryam went door-to-door but Lahore rejected PDM, says Punjab law minister

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was speaking to the media in Lahore. Photo: Geo.tv/ file





PDM could not garner public support, says Punjab law minister

"If Lahore's coronavirus cases rise, PDM will be responsible"

LAHORE: Provincial minister for law, and parliamentary affairs Raja Bhasharat said on Sunday that despite Maryam Nawaz's door-to-door campaign ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Lahore jalsa, the public did not support her.



Speaking to media in the provincial capital on Sunday, Bhasharat reminded the PML-N vice-president that she was out on bail while her father, the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif, has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

The PTI leader thanked Lahore for "not supporting" Maryam, adding that the one side of the ground at the Minar-e-Pakistan looked empty during the jalsa.

Bhasharat critcised Maryam for "only talking about her family's troubles" during the rally. "There was no talk about the country," he said, adding that the PDM will be responsible for the coronavirus cases in Lahore.

He said that the PDM political leadership was enjoying traditional Lahori dishes in the house of Ayaz Sadiq while their workers were fighting colds at the Greater Iqbal Park.



The comments come after fiery speeches were delivered by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Lahore rally. The movement also announced a long march to Islamabad.

Although no definite date was given for the march, Fazl put the timeframe for the march at the start of late January or early February next year. The PDM chief said the "illegitimate government" will not be allowed to rule, adding that the Opposition will only "rest after the PTI government is brought to an end".