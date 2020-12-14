University of Health Sciences Lahore announces admissions for medical teaching course

A Reuters file image.

The University of Health Sciences Lahore has announced dates of admission for a certificate course in medical teaching.

The six-month programme offers basic knowledge and skills and teaches competence to medical teachers, according to the university. "The applicant must be working as a senior registrar, demonstrator, or assistant/ associate professor in a medical or dental college or in a teaching hospital."

The course fee is Rs40,000 and has to be deposited at the start of the programme. Candidates have been asked to apply through the official www.uhs.edu.pk website.

The application form with attested copies of certificates, testimonials, and CNIC along with three passport size colour photographs must reach the office of the admin and human resource director by January 8 2020 before the closing hours.

The university may call shortlisted candidates.





