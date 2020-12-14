Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 14 2020
‘Captain Marvel 2’ is Marvel’s first film directed by a Black woman

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Marvel buffs can't hold their horses and are eagerly awaiting the release of Captain Marvel 2 which will bring with it a number of major surprises. 

Apart from numerous new characters joining the cast of the Brie Larson-starrer, it will be the first-ever Marvel flick that will be directed by a Black woman—Nia DaCosta.

DaCosta will be making waves as the first Black, female director for Marvel Studio as per the official announcement made by her and Disney on December 10.

DaCosta will only be the fourth female director of a Marvel feature—after Anna Boden [who helmed Captain Marvel], Kate Shortland [director of Black Widow] and Chloe Zhao [of Eternals].

Earlier it was reported that Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel’s character will also be joining the cast of Captain Marvel’s sequel—essayed by Iman Vellani.

Alongside her, Teyonah Paris will also be part of the film, starring as WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau.

