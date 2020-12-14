Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman

Title-winning mixed martial arts (MMA)fighter, Zabit Samadov. — Instagram

Title-winning mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Zabit Samadov, has starred in the renowned Turkish series "Kuruluş: Osman", where he plays the character of Ganja Bay, reported AzerNews.



The MMA fighter is a seasoned fighter who has clinched several titles over the years.

Some of these include the WBC Muaythai World Heavywheight Championship in 2016, GFC Fight Series 3 Heavyweight Tournament Champion in 2015, K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 in Łódź champion in 2009, among others.

According to the publication, Samadov also voluntarily went to the front-lines during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war for Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenian forces.

The historical series is gaining popularity in Pakistan much like it's sequel, "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired by the country's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Following Ertugrul's death, Osman Ghazi — the lead character of the show Kurulus Osman played by Burak Özçivit — takes over the throne at a young age and goes up against the Byzantium and the Mongols.

The show focuses on Osman Ghazi, who through his leadership skills, is able to get the Turks independence from the Sultanate of Rum and establish a sovereign state.