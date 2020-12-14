Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Title-winning mixed martial arts (MMA)fighter, Zabit Samadov. — Instagram

Title-winning mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Zabit Samadov, has starred in the renowned Turkish series "Kuruluş: Osman", where he plays the character of Ganja Bay, reported AzerNews.

The MMA fighter is a seasoned fighter who has clinched several titles over the years.  

Some of these include the WBC Muaythai World Heavywheight Championship in 2016, GFC Fight Series 3 Heavyweight Tournament Champion in 2015, K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 in Łódź champion in 2009, among others.

According to the publication, Samadov also voluntarily went to the front-lines during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war for Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenian forces. 

The historical series is gaining popularity in Pakistan much like it's sequel, "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired by the country's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kurulus: Osman: Mehmet Bozdag shares trailer for upcoming episode

Following Ertugrul's death, Osman Ghazi — the lead character of the show Kurulus Osman played by Burak Özçivit — takes over the throne at a young age and goes up against the Byzantium and the Mongols.

The show focuses on Osman Ghazi, who through his leadership skills, is able to get the Turks independence from the Sultanate of Rum and establish a sovereign state.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A
‘Kashmir is close to heart’: Shahid Afridi vows to support KPL in every capacity

‘Kashmir is close to heart’: Shahid Afridi vows to support KPL in every capacity
Major blow to Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20 series

Major blow to Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20 series
Shahid Afridi says daughter isn't unwell, incorrect rumours floating on social media

Shahid Afridi says daughter isn't unwell, incorrect rumours floating on social media
Pak vs NZ: Winning in New Zealand not easy for Pakistan, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pak vs NZ: Winning in New Zealand not easy for Pakistan, says Inzamam-ul-Haq
Pak vs SA: Karachi Gymkhana included in bio-secure bubble for South Africa series

Pak vs SA: Karachi Gymkhana included in bio-secure bubble for South Africa series
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PCB excludes India from its Future Tours Programme

PCB excludes India from its Future Tours Programme
As quarantine ends, Pakistani cricketers ditch hotels to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in New Zealand

As quarantine ends, Pakistani cricketers ditch hotels to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in New Zealand
Bromance flourishes between Shaheen Afridi, Shinwari and Haris Rauf

Bromance flourishes between Shaheen Afridi, Shinwari and Haris Rauf
What an innings: Cricket tops Pakistan Google searches for third year in a row

What an innings: Cricket tops Pakistan Google searches for third year in a row

Latest

view all