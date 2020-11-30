Kurulus: Osman: Mehmet Bozdag shares trailer for upcoming episode

"Kurulus: Osman" producer Mehmet Bozdag on Monday shared the trailer for the upcoming episode of the historical TV series.

"We will either come back from that castle in victory or we will be martyred!" he captioned the trailer on Instagram.

The new episode will air on Wednesday on a local Turkish TV channel.



The historical series is gaining popularity in Pakistan because it's the sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired by the country's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



