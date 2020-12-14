Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year

Maren Morris was among millions of people who sent birthday greetings to Taylor Swift who turned 31.

The American singer took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Taylor with a message that read, "Happy 31st @taylorswift."

She added, "I'm assuming you'll be putting out 13 albums this next year".

Prominent among those who wished Taylor on her birthday was Hollywood actress Blake Lively who shared a throwback picture with the singer.

The actress also revealed that she is the one who receives presents when Swift celebrates her birthday.