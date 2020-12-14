Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with her fit physique as she worked up a sweat at her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's newly bought gym in Miami.

The 51-year-old superstar flaunted her fit figure in athleisure as she visited fiance Alex Rodriguez's gym on Sunday.

The charming celebrity displayed her body in stylish burgundy workout clothes as she did some exercise at the gym.

During her surprise visit, the actress/singer covered up with a flowing sweatshirt top with loose dangling sleeves. Lopez paired it with dark red high-waisted leggings, featuring sheer stripes over her knees.

The Hustlers hitmaker wore a set of white trainers to complete her sporty look. She was carrying a white alligator-print handbag with brown-shaded creases.

On the other hand, Alex was dressed in a white zip-up jacket with black track pants. Following their stint at the gym, they changed into sporty new ensembles, rocking pale pink handbag.

The celebrity pair sported face masks to protect themselves and others from Covid-19 amidst the ongoing health crisis.

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez arrived newly purchased UFC gym in Miami via a private jet after throwing a surprise birthday bash for her mother in New York City the day before.

More From Entertainment:

Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower

Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower
Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you

Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you
Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year
Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo
Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'
She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video

She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video

Latest

view all