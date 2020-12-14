Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore rally was so huge some people couldn't make it to the venue

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, on December 14, 2020. — YouTube

LAHORE: PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz has posted a video on Twitter, claiming that people attended the rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in such large numbers that many weren't able to get into the ground where it was being held.

Tweeting a video clip of hundreds of PML-N workers sitting atop vehicles outside the Minar-e-Pakistan park where the rally was held, Maryam wrote: "Outside jalsahgah y’day, during jalsa. All these people could not make it to jalsahgah".

The PML-N leader posted the video after government taunted the PDM leadership, saying that its jalsa failed to attract people, with PM Imran Khan describing the public rally as a "flop" show.

Read more: PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference alongside PDM chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman and PP chairman, Maryam said that some "media houses were spreading false reports" and that she had appreciated her party leaders for helping stage a "successful" Lahore jalsa.

The PML-N vice-president, claiming that she was disappointed at her party leadership for keeping the venue small, said that the people had to listen to the PDM leaders from outside the ground.

"I have not seen such a jalsa in my life, that despite such cold weather, even chairs were not visible [...] People were standing and hearing the party leaders," she said.

"I have never seen such a jalsa where people had participated with such enthusiasm," Maryam said, adding: "Despite government's tactics [the audience was huge]."