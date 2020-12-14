Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore rally was so huge some people couldn't make it to the venue

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, on December 14, 2020. — YouTube

LAHORE: PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz has posted a video on Twitter, claiming that people attended the rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in such large numbers that many weren't able to get into the ground where it was being held. 

Tweeting a video clip of hundreds of PML-N workers sitting atop vehicles outside the Minar-e-Pakistan park where the rally was held, Maryam wrote: "Outside jalsahgah y’day, during jalsa. All these people could not make it to jalsahgah".

The PML-N leader posted the video after government taunted the PDM leadership, saying that its jalsa failed to attract people, with PM Imran Khan describing the public rally as a "flop" show.

Read more: PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference alongside PDM chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman and PP chairman, Maryam said that some "media houses were spreading false reports" and that she had appreciated her party leaders for helping stage a "successful" Lahore jalsa.

The PML-N vice-president, claiming that she was disappointed at her party leadership for keeping the venue small, said that the people had to listen to the PDM leaders from outside the ground.

"I have not seen such a jalsa in my life, that despite such cold weather, even chairs were not visible [...] People were standing and hearing the party leaders," she said.

"I have never seen such a jalsa where people had participated with such enthusiasm," Maryam said, adding: "Despite government's tactics [the audience was huge]."

More From Pakistan:

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16
Christmas joy: Sindh govt announces early pay for Christian employees

Christmas joy: Sindh govt announces early pay for Christian employees
Inside story: PM Imran Khan refuses to budge even as PDM issues long march threat

Inside story: PM Imran Khan refuses to budge even as PDM issues long march threat
Islamabad police arrest 2 men after sisters fall from hotel building

Islamabad police arrest 2 men after sisters fall from hotel building

Shehla Raza puts up picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Lahore funeral, calls it PDM jalsa

Shehla Raza puts up picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Lahore funeral, calls it PDM jalsa
PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march

PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march
MDCAT 2020: Students announce protest against PMC, demand justice from PTI govt

MDCAT 2020: Students announce protest against PMC, demand justice from PTI govt
Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower

Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower
Amnesty International report says Pakistan neglecting prisons amid coronavirus outbreak

Amnesty International report says Pakistan neglecting prisons amid coronavirus outbreak
Karachi Univeristy announces schedule for reserved seats 2021

Karachi Univeristy announces schedule for reserved seats 2021
Fact-check: YouTube has not been banned in Pakistan

Fact-check: YouTube has not been banned in Pakistan

Google down: YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps now accessible in Pakistan, across the world

Google down: YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps now accessible in Pakistan, across the world

Latest

view all